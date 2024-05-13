73°
One person in critical condition after car hit pedestrian Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition Sunday evening after a car reportedly ran into a person near the corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive
Emergency officials said the incident happened near the intersection around 9:45 p.m. One person was taken into police custody at the scene.
No more information on the victim's injuries were reported.
