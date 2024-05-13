UPDATE: Severe weather risk upgraded across the capital region

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of southern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, to a Level 3/5 risk for severe weather on Monday. Scattered instances of severe weather will be possible amongst two rounds of storms - one in the morning and the other in the afternoon/evening.





The National Weather Service has issued a ***FLOOD WATCH*** for the majority of the WBRZ coverage area through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Multiple rounds of storms will be moving through the area throughout the next two days. 1 to 4" of rainfall with locally higher amounts in excess of 6" will be possible tonight through Tuesday morning, raising standing water concerns. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Today & Tonight: A warm front will be pushing into southern Louisiana early Monday, introducing an unstable air mass to the region. Although the severe threat initially appeared lower for the morning, new data reveals new insights. Recent versions of Futurecast suggest that storms in east Texas and north Louisiana may hold together and form a broken line of thunderstorms after daybreak Monday. Should this occur, parts of the capital region could face a round of gusty winds, embedded hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado. If these storms lose their steam, then we're only facing storms on a more isolated basis. Be on alert for this line of storms between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

Morning storms that do occur will producing particular boundaries that will be the trigger for afternoon and evening storms. In other words, the morning storms will set the stage for what happens later in the day. Scattered thunderstorm development is likely during the afternoon, becoming more widespread as nightfall draws near. Timing of these storms is still a bit of a wild card, but be prepared to face rain at any point. It is likely that this round of storms produces the most flash flooding issues. These storms could also be on the strong to severe side.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Level 3/5 risk of severe storms on Monday also. These storms would be capable of strong damaging straight-line winds upwards of 75 mph, large hail up to 2" in diameter, and isolated tornadoes.

Through Tuesday morning, the WBRZ coverage area could see anywhere from 1-4" of rain with locally higher amounts nearing 6+" possible. Should this fall in too short of a timeframe, we could be dealing with localized standing water concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday to account for this threat.

Up Next: By early Tuesday morning, skies will begin to clear and we trend in a much drier direction. Highs climb into the upper-80s on Tuesday and perhaps low-90s on Wednesday. However, our next rainmaker follows soon thereafter. Clouds increase on Thursday and showers begin to arrive from the southwest. Rain chances stick around in the forecast into Friday and the weekend also.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

