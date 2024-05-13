78°
Deputies searching for man who reportedly committed check fraud, identity theft in Tickfaw

By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a forgery and identity theft suspect.

Deputies say that on March 24, a white man wearing a baseball cap, sleeveless black tank top, black pants and light-colored shoes entered a store at the corner of Highway 1064 and Whiskey Lane and attempted to use a fraudulent check. He also reportedly attempted to use someone else's ID.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards asks anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, to call Detective Joe Bourn at 985-902-2072.

