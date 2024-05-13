78°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man who reportedly committed check fraud, identity theft in Tickfaw
TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a forgery and identity theft suspect.
Deputies say that on March 24, a white man wearing a baseball cap, sleeveless black tank top, black pants and light-colored shoes entered a store at the corner of Highway 1064 and Whiskey Lane and attempted to use a fraudulent check. He also reportedly attempted to use someone else's ID.
Trending News
Sheriff Daniel Edwards asks anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect, to call Detective Joe Bourn at 985-902-2072.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine High School dismissing early after appliance fire
-
One person in critical condition after car hit pedestrian Sunday night
-
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton
-
Sunday Journal: Make-a-Difference Moms
-
Resident and victim speak up after Saturday night shootings in Livingston Parish