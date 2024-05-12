74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Softball headed into NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed, will host regional

57 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, May 12 2024 May 12, 2024 May 12, 2024 6:09 PM May 12, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Photo: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have been selected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament. 

Trending News

Head coach Beth Torina and her Tigers will host a regional and face off against Jackson State on Friday at 6 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days