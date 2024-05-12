LSU loses 4-3 to Alabama, clinching series loss despite comeback attempt

Photo: LSU Baseball

TUSCALOOSA, AL - LSU Baseball lost their final game in a crucial series to Alabama 4-3 Sunday, despite the Tigers' best efforts to erase an early Tide lead.

Alabama scored their first three runs in the second inning from an RBI single, a passed ball and a RBI ground out. They scored their fourth run in the third inning when Will Hodo hit a sacrifice fly to plate Gage Miller.

LSU didn't score a run until the fourth inning when Ashton Larson sent Josh Pearson home on a fielder's choice.

The following two runs came in the eighth inning from a Tommy White RBI single and Jared Jones grounded out to short stop to advance the runners and score Josh Pearson.

LSU emptied the tank on pitchers Sunday afternoon. Samuel Dutton got the start, but he only pitched 1.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits, walking one batter and striking out only one as well.

The Tigers went on to throw five more pitchers and in total, the staff allowed seven hits, four runs, four walks and only struck out three Crimson Tide batters.

Now that the series has been decided, Alabama secured their spot in the SEC Tournament, but LSU's fate is still undecided.

The Tigers will head home and prepare to host Ole Miss in a three game series starting Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for the final regular season series of the year.