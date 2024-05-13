74°
Plaquemine High School dismissing early after appliance fire

Monday, May 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - School is out early for students at Plaquemine High School due to an appliance fire Monday morning. 

The fire started in the high school science lab. All students and staff were evacuated, but there was still lingering smoke in the building. 

Because of the fire, school officials said the school would be dismissing students at 9:15 a.m.. Checkout is available at the school's stadium. 

