74°
Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine High School dismissing early after appliance fire
PLAQUEMINE - School is out early for students at Plaquemine High School due to an appliance fire Monday morning.
The fire started in the high school science lab. All students and staff were evacuated, but there was still lingering smoke in the building.
Trending News
Because of the fire, school officials said the school would be dismissing students at 9:15 a.m.. Checkout is available at the school's stadium.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine High School dismissing early after appliance fire
-
One person in critical condition after car hit pedestrian Sunday night
-
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton
-
Sunday Journal: Make-a-Difference Moms
-
Resident and victim speak up after Saturday night shootings in Livingston Parish