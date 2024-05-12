LSU Baseball defeats Alabama 6-3 to even series

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

TUSCALOOSA, AL - LSU Baseball defeated Alabama in game two of the series 6-3.

The scoring started for the Tigers in the second inning after trailing the Crimson Tide 1-0.

Tommy White hit a 2 RBI double to plate Steven Milam and Michael Braswell III.

LSU scored another in the sixth as Ashton Larson touches home off of a Jake Brown ball and Brown reached on a fielder's choice.

Josh Pearson recorded an RBI single in the seventh inning, and shortly after, Michael Braswell III hit an RBI triple.

Two pitches later, Braswell III would reach home on a wild pitch to help the Tigers get a four run lead.

LSU wins 6-3 and the series is now tied.

The Tigers and Tide will compete in the rubber match Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+.