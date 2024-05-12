72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball defeats Alabama 6-3 to even series

2 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, May 11 2024 May 11, 2024 May 11, 2024 10:36 PM May 11, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

TUSCALOOSA, AL - LSU Baseball defeated Alabama in game two of the series 6-3.

The scoring started for the Tigers in the second inning after trailing the Crimson Tide 1-0.

Tommy White hit a 2 RBI double to plate Steven Milam and Michael Braswell III.

LSU scored another in the sixth as Ashton Larson touches home off of a Jake Brown ball and Brown reached on a fielder's choice.

Josh Pearson recorded an RBI single in the seventh inning, and shortly after, Michael Braswell III hit an RBI triple.

Two pitches later, Braswell III would reach home on a wild pitch to help the Tigers get a four run lead.

LSU wins 6-3 and the series is now tied.

Trending News

The Tigers and Tide will compete in the rubber match Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days