Sunday AM Forecast: Rain chances increasing later today

After great weather conditions yesterday, conditions will rapidly change today. While most of the day will be dry, rain chances will begin to increase as we get into the evening.

Today & Tonight: Mother's Day will feature slightly higher humidity and a high temperature in the mid 80's. Skies should stay mostly cloudy throughout the whole day. While a few showers can not be ruled out, most of the day should be dry. These conditions will change as we get into the evening. Scattered showers, and some thunderstorms will be possible later in the day. This activity will be numerous after sunset and into the overnight hours. Most rain should be wrapping up close to daybreak. While the severe threat is low, some of these storms could be on the stronger side. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60's.

Up Next: Monday should feature a decent bit of dry time with lots of cloud cover. Highs should be limited to the lower 80's. The daytime hours will have some passing showers and thunderstorms, but that activity should ramp up in the late evening. Another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms is expected. With this round, the severe weather threat is slightly greater. A level 2/5 risk has been posted for the area. This means isolated severe storms will be possible. As the rain begins to wrap up Monday night, 1-3 inches of rain will likely have occurred since Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be drier and seasonably warm. Another frontal system could deliver rain by the end of next week.

