***FLOOD WATCH*** in effect for Baton Rouge and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a ***FLOOD WATCH*** for the majority of the WBRZ coverage area from 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Multiple rounds of storms will be moving through the area throughout the next two days. 3 to 5 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through Tuesday morning, enhancing the flash flooding threat. Some storms might also be on the strong to severe side - for more on that, CLICK HERE.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can be used for breaking weather information, live radar, and forecast details. You can also use it to watch live coverage if power or broadcast signal is ever lost. For even more, connect with the Storm Station on Twitter and Facebook. Stream WBRZ+ for continuous information as it becomes available.

Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online

Click HERE for the WBRZ weather page.

Click HERE to see how to download the WBRZ weather app.

Posts below are from the WBRZ Weather X account. Monitor for weather warnings below:

Tweets by WBRZweather