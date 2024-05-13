73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton
CLINTON - State Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday in Clinton and left one person injured.
State Police sent a release Sunday evening with little details about the shooting, which took place earlier in the day in Clinton. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was called to a home along Oakwood Lane for a disturbance.
"Upon the deputy’s arrival at that location the deputy was confronted by a subject with an AR style rifle. The subject pointed the rifle at the deputy and the deputy shot him," the sheriff's office said.
Trending News
The sheriff's office said the wounded man was identified as Zachary Williams. LSP said the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office requested their help.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Resident and victim speak up after Saturday night shootings in Livingston Parish
-
Local expert shares insight on 2024 Westminster Dog Show
-
Conscious Moms organization hosts third annual fun run for maternal mental health
-
Rising temperatures bring snakes out of winter hiding spots
-
Northern lights seen throughout US during solar storm