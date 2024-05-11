U-High baseball wins first state title in dramatic fashion

Courtesy: @UHSAthletics

SULPHUR, LA - The University Lab baseball team captures their first ever state championship Friday night defeating St. Charles Catholic 11-8.

It was a game won in dramatic fashion. The Cubs trailed the Comets 8-1 after the first five innings, so they only had two innings to catch up.

In the sixth inning, Lane Mixon hit an RBI single and, then the bases were loaded when two balks were called on St. Charles Catholic's pitcher which resulted in two runs for U-High.

The Cubs did not allow a run to score after the fifth, so entering the seventh inning, they were down 8-5 and only needed four more runs to win it.

They surpassed that.

U-High's Lane Mixon hit another RBI to bring home a teammate and walks brought in two more runs.

However, it was Jake McCann who sealed the deal in the seventh inning.

McCann doubled to right field with the bases loaded that brought home three Cubs.

U-High wins their first ever state title in baseball 11-8 over the defending champions.