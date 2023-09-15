83°
GET 2 MOVING: The Covery
GET 2 MOVING - Staying active, no matter what that looks like, is very important. A major key to being in shape is also recovery!
This week at The Covery, head RN Allison Pickett showed us numerous ways you can recover and the benefits of each.
According to Allison, focusing on recovering the body promotes healing and therefore allows your body to perform better.
After experiencing some of the recovery options this week, there certainly is a difference!
Body recovery is not only physical but mental. Being able to relax and take a break from everyday life can do wonders for your mental health.
Check out The Covery and tell them Get 2 Moving sent you!
