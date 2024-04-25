75°
Volunteer foundation hosting crawfish boil-off to raise money for scholarships

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - This weekend, donate to a good cause to get three pounds of some of the best crawfish around. 

The Bob Jackson Foundation is hosting its annual crawfish boil-off at Lamar Dixon on Saturday. Twenty-seven regional teams are competing for the title of best boiler. 

Judging starts at 12:30 p.m., but you don't have to be a competitor or judge to attend. Entry is free, and to try some of the crawfish, you'll donate to the foundation, which mentors and supports children in need. 

