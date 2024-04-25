75°
Latest Weather Blog
Volunteer foundation hosting crawfish boil-off to raise money for scholarships
GONZALES - This weekend, donate to a good cause to get three pounds of some of the best crawfish around.
The Bob Jackson Foundation is hosting its annual crawfish boil-off at Lamar Dixon on Saturday. Twenty-seven regional teams are competing for the title of best boiler.
Judging starts at 12:30 p.m., but you don't have to be a competitor or judge to attend. Entry is free, and to try some of the crawfish, you'll donate to the foundation, which mentors and supports children in need.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
-
BRPD implements AI gun detection, situational awareness software into existing infrastructure
-
Six 'Motion Boys' gang members booked for drug, gun charges; two still...
-
Groundbreaking for Livingston Parish Airport to take place in next few months
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season