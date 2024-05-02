2une In Previews: The Wiz Junior

81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
May 02, 2024
BATON ROUGE - We're not in Kansas anymore - we're in Louisiana!

Greenbrier Elementary School's production of The Wiz Junior is showing at BREC's Independence Park theater on May 11. 

You can visit the park's website here for tickets and watch the video above for more information. 

