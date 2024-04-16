77°
2une In Previews: LA Parole Project's Second Chance Week
The Louisiana Parole Project is helping formerly incarcerated people meet their needs through Second Chance Week, a week-long way to make people aware of the resources available to them and how others can help them become the best version of themselves.
Watch the interview above for more information, or visit the Parole Project's website here.
