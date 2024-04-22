62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In previews: EBR's Recruitment and Retention Event

1 hour 26 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 9:01 AM April 22, 2024 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting its retention event to hire and retain new and current employees. 

The school systems is looking for teachers, paraprofessionals, cooks and managers, and employees for its transportation department. 

Trending News

You can hear more about the event in the video above, or visit the website here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days