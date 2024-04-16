2une In Previews: Youth Peace Olympics

84°
Tuesday, April 16 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

The Youth Peace Olympics is this weekend and it is open to the public. 

YPO is a program meant to lead positive change in communities starting with its youngest members. The Olympics opening will feature vendors, food, live music. 

The opening will take place at BREC's Hartley Vey Park on April 20. 

