Friday AM Forecast: A beautiful day ahead to kick off a warm weekend

Expect clear skies and warm temperatures for any weekend plans you might have in southern Louisiana. The chance to see any rain remains unlikely.

Today & Tonight: Plenty of sunshine can be expected today with some passing high level clouds in the mix. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will be light from the east. Overnight, temperatures will be more mild than previous nights, with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s under clear skies.

Up Next: The temperature climb will continue during a mainly clear weekend with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 80s. By early next week, thermometers will be running about 5-10 degrees above the seasonal averages of 75 and 51 with partly cloudy skies. The next earliest, small chance for a shower will come on Thursday. There are no signs of another shot of cool air until at least the end of next week.

The Tropics: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of the central and western Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur before it moves inland over Central America tonight or Saturday. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rain across Central America today and over the weekend.

– Emma Kate Cowan

