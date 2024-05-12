74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
PHOTOS: Truck destroyed after fire in Pointe Coupee Parish

Sunday, May 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JARREAU - A truck was destroyed Sunday after it caught fire in Jarreau.

The Pointe Coupee Fire District 3 shared photos of the truck on fire and after it was put out. The vehicle was in the parking lot of Island Landing Bar and Grill, but it does not appear that the building was impacted. 

No injuries were reported. 

