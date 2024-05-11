73°
Northern lights seen throughout US during solar storm

By: WBRZ Staff

For the first time in two decades, a solar storm is hitting Earth and producing colorful light displays across the skies in the northern hemisphere. 

The northern lights were visible across the United States and even in parts of Louisiana, especially those with low light pollution. 

If you missed the phenomenon Friday night, there will still be opportunities to see the spectacle over the weekend. 

