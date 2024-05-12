79°
Teenager taken into custody after allegedly bringing gun to Abbeville church

ABBEVILLE - A 16-year-old male was arrested and taken to a mental facility after allegedly bringing a gun to an Abbeville church on Saturday. 

According to Abbeville Police Department, Abbeville police officers were called to the St. Mary Magdalen Church on Saturday morning due to a teenager inside the building with a gun. The news site said when officers arrived, churchgoers had escorted the teen outside. He was swiftly taken away by law enforcement and brought to a behavioral health hospital after officers talked to the boy and a parent. 

Police said after his release from the hospital, the teen will be booked for terrorizing and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile. 

Officers said that there were no injuries. 

