Local expert shares insight on 2024 Westminster Dog Show

3 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, May 12 2024 May 12, 2024 May 12, 2024 3:56 PM May 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Will it be a Bloodhound, a Beagle or a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen? The search for America's top dog is underway at the super bowl of dog shows — the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. 

WBRZ's John Pastorek was joined in the studio by Carol Grotton from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club and his Doberman Lacey to talk all things dog show before the event wraps up Tuesday, May 14. 

