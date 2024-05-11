Saturday AM Forecast: Lower humidity this weekend, rain chances rise late Sunday

Conditions will be cooler and less humid this weekend after yesterday's cold front. This will be short lived, as increasing moisture will increase rain chances starting late Sunday.

Today & Tonight: Today will be quiet weather wise with temperatures in the middle 80's. Skies will be mostly sunny as the only clouds will be some higher level clouds. It will be the perfect day to get outside as the humidity will be lower than we have seen the last several days. Tonight, clouds will increase in coverage throughout the area. This will keep lows to the mid to upper 60's.

Up Next: The cold front that passed early Friday morning will begin to work back to the north as a warm front on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80's. As the warm front approaches, isolated showers will be possible. It is not looking like a washout, so do not cancel any Mothers Day plans. Showers and storms will drastically increase in coverage late Sunday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms look likely Sunday night into Monday morning and could dampen the drive into work and school. Monday does not necessarily look like a washout, and there likely will be a decent amount of dry time between passing showers and storms. Another round of more numerous activity will be possible late Monday. Through Monday evening, 1-3 inches of rain will be possible withy isolated higher amounts. As a result of clouds, showers and thunderstorms, Monday will have a small range in high and low temperatures of only about 10 degrees from the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be drier and seasonably warm. Another frontal system could deliver rain by the end of next week.

