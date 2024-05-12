Latest Weather Blog
Rising temperatures bring snakes out of winter hiding spots
BATON ROUGE - With summer quickly approaching, snakes are becoming a more common sight in Louisiana.
Lindberg Williams with East Baton Rouge Animal Control said residents will find snakes where it's warm.
"You'll mostly find them in tight crevices, in your yards, under debris, or under tires in cars. Anywhere that they can shade from the sun but at the same time, get heat," Williams said.
Arrow Pest Control employee Jeremy Hill says most snakes spotted in yards or gardens are non-venomous.
"99% of the time, especially in the metropolitan area, you're going to see good snakes," Hill said.
Hill said snakes are most-likely to be seen because they move around a lot, unlike venomous snakes that remain stationary.
Non-venomous snakes are considered to be ‘good’ because they eat other snakes, rodents and pests.
Williams says these reptiles are not to be feared because they don't cause any harm to humans unless they're disturbed.
"Snakes are just as scared of you as you are of them. If you see a snake and you don't know what type of snake it is, it's best to stay your distance from it. A snake won't come towards you, if anything, it will try to get away from you," Williams said.
Only four types of venomous snakes are found in the United States. Louisiana typically only sees two: water moccasins and copper heads.
Hill says discerning between venomous and non-venomous is easy because of their distinct characteristics. Venomous snakes have heart shaped heads, cat-like eyes and heat pits under their mouths.
"It's easier to learn what those two are so you can identify and say 'okay that's not what it is,’ so I know it's a non-venomous snake," Hill said.
