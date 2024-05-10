Friday PM Forecast: Mother's Day Weekend to start dry, end wet

On the other side of a cold front, cooler and less humid conditions are expected into the weekend. The chance for rain will return before Mother’s Day is over.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A much quieter and more comfortable night is ahead. Low temperatures will settle in the low 60s beneath partly cloudy skies. Saturday will show off plenty of sunshine but some clouds will stay in the mix. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s thanks to a dry northeast breeze of 5-10mph.

Up Next: The cold front that passed early Friday morning will begin to work back to the north as a warm front on Sunday. After morning temperatures in the mid 60s, cloud cover will increase through as high temperatures hit the mid 80s by early afternoon. Showers will become increasingly possible after lunchtime and likely into the night. Thunderstorms will get into the mix by this time as well and any of these could cause downpours. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Monday morning and could dampen the drive into work and school. Monday does not necessarily look like a washout, yet, but monitor the forecast for timing trends. Through Monday, 1-3 inches of rain will be possible withy isolated higher amounts. As a result of clouds, showers and thunderstorms, Monday will have a small range in high and low temperatures of only about 10 degrees from the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be drier and seasonably warm. Another frontal system could deliver rain by the end of next week.

