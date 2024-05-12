11-year-old girl in critical condition, man injured after separate shootings in Livingston Parish

Image of Royce Cash

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition and a man was injured in two separate overnight shootings, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The girl's injury happened in Tickfaw on Ed Brown Road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say she was an innocent bystander who was struck in a nearby residence where a shooting occurred between three people outside. The gunshot wound hit her torso and she was transported for surgery.

The other shooting took place in Denham Springs on Dubois Lane around 8 p.m. A 43-year-old man was struck in the torso after the victim's neighbor fired several shots that struck his home, according to LPSO. That incident stems from an ongoing disagreement.

Royce Cash, 23, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property for the shooting in Denham Springs.

Anyone with information on either case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.