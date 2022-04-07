Driver left behind vehicle, gaping hole after plowing into business on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Jasmine Gaulden was confused when she got a call early Wednesday, which caused her to race to work.



"She said, hey, there's a hole in your building. You need to go there," recalled Gaulden.



When she arrived, she couldn't believe her eyes.

"I was shocked because even the picture that they sent, you can't even understand the amount of damage that was done inside from just the picture that they sent."

Police said late Tuesday night, an SUV plowed through the business complex on Coursey near Stumberg, ruining Gaulden's business and the one next door.

"It's extensive. Both suites are going to have to be really renovated. They might have to gut the whole thing because of the damages inside."

A witness who went to see if the man was okay after the crash told Gaulden he appeared to be intoxicated. He ran off before cops arrived.

For Gaulden, the loss of her office affects a lot more than her bottom line.

'We do a lot for the community."

Her non-profit, The Jasmine Lily foundation, works to help homelessness, victims of domestic violence, and seniors.

"It's very unfortunate. A lot of what we do is in the office. We're here very late hours, very early mornings sometimes, so not knowing how long it's going to take to get everything back up and running. It's going to be hard."

She says she has no idea when her office will be open again, but she says she's not going to let that stop her from doing what she can.

"Having to be more mobile and now get out the office and help people in the field, it's going to be less people we can help so it's a tragedy."