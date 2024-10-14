81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The votes are in: Election results here

5 months 2 weeks 3 days ago Saturday, April 27 2024 Apr 27, 2024 April 27, 2024 9:45 PM April 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — On Saturday, voters returned to the polls to decide on  multiple municipal ordinances and local leadership positions.

East Baton Rouge Parish:
With 60% of votes, Democrat Robert Young was elected to the Dist. 4 seat on the Baker City Council.
Propositions:
- Millage renewal for the Central Community School System: PASSED
- Parcel fee renewal for Mayfair Park/Park East/Heights Crime Prevention and Improvement District: PASSED

Ascension Parish:
Propositions: 
- Tax renewal for the city of Gonzales: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 3: PASSED
- Bond proposition for the Ascension Parish School Board: PASSED

Assumption Parish:
Propositions: 
- Acreage tax for Gravity Drainage District No. 2: PASSED

East Feliciana Parish:
Independent Dane Brown ran unopposed for a seat on the Board of Trustees for Jackson. 

Iberville Parish:
With 53% of the vote, Democrat Randall Johnson won a seat on the St. Gabriel City Council over Okedria Smith.
Propositions: 
- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 1: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 2: PASSED

Livingston Parish: 
Propositions: 
- Tax renewal for the city of Walker: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 5: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 10: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Recreation District No. 2: PASSED
- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED
- Proposition for Special Taxing District No. 5: PASSED

Trending News

Pointe Coupee Parish:
Propositions:
- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED
- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 2: FAILED
- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 3: PASSED
- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 5: PASSED

Saint Helena Parish:
Propositions:
- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED

Saint James Parish:
Propositions:
Parishwide tax proposition: FAILED

Saint Mary Parish:
Propositions:
- Bond proposition for Water and Sewer Commission No. 4: PASSED
- Bond proposition for Wax Lake East Drainage District: PASSED
- Tax continuation for Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1: PASSED
- Tax renewal for Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 2: PASSED
- Tax continuation for Wax Lake East Drainage District: PASSED

Tangipahoa Parish: 
Propositions:
- Millage extension and redirection for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED
- Tax proposition for Hammond Area Recreation District No. 1: PASSED
- Tax proposition for Fire Protection District No. 1: PASSED

West Baton Rouge Parish: 
Propositions:
Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED

West Feliciana Parish:
Propositions:
- Tax renewal for Law Enforcement District: PASSED

For more information about races and propositions, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days