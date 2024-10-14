The votes are in: Election results here

BATON ROUGE — On Saturday, voters returned to the polls to decide on multiple municipal ordinances and local leadership positions.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

With 60% of votes, Democrat Robert Young was elected to the Dist. 4 seat on the Baker City Council.

Propositions:

- Millage renewal for the Central Community School System: PASSED

- Parcel fee renewal for Mayfair Park/Park East/Heights Crime Prevention and Improvement District: PASSED

Ascension Parish:

Propositions:

- Tax renewal for the city of Gonzales: PASSED

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 3: PASSED

- Bond proposition for the Ascension Parish School Board: PASSED

Assumption Parish:

Propositions:

- Acreage tax for Gravity Drainage District No. 2: PASSED

East Feliciana Parish:

Independent Dane Brown ran unopposed for a seat on the Board of Trustees for Jackson.

Iberville Parish:

With 53% of the vote, Democrat Randall Johnson won a seat on the St. Gabriel City Council over Okedria Smith.

Propositions:

- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 1: PASSED

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 2: PASSED

Livingston Parish:

Propositions:

- Tax renewal for the city of Walker: PASSED

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 5: PASSED

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 10: PASSED

- Tax renewal for Recreation District No. 2: PASSED

- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED

- Proposition for Special Taxing District No. 5: PASSED

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Propositions:

- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED

- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 2: FAILED

- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 3: PASSED

- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 5: PASSED

Saint Helena Parish:

Propositions:

- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED

Saint James Parish:

Propositions:

- Parishwide tax proposition: FAILED

Saint Mary Parish:

Propositions:

- Bond proposition for Water and Sewer Commission No. 4: PASSED

- Bond proposition for Wax Lake East Drainage District: PASSED

- Tax continuation for Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1: PASSED

- Tax renewal for Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 2: PASSED

- Tax continuation for Wax Lake East Drainage District: PASSED

Tangipahoa Parish:

Propositions:

- Millage extension and redirection for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District: PASSED

- Tax proposition for Hammond Area Recreation District No. 1: PASSED

- Tax proposition for Fire Protection District No. 1: PASSED

West Baton Rouge Parish:

Propositions:

- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District: PASSED

West Feliciana Parish:

Propositions:

- Tax renewal for Law Enforcement District: PASSED

For more information about races and propositions, visit the Secretary of State's website.