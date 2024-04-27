Early morning violence leaves one dead, another injured in separate incidents

BATON ROUGE - One person died and another was injured in separate incidents Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

An unidentified person was found dead near 5201 Longfellow Drive around 3:15 a.m. According to a police spokesperson, it is undetermined if this injury was the result of a shooting or a stabbing.

At 6:45, a shooting took place at the 4900 block of Broadway Street. The victim was hospitalized and treated for non-life threatening motives.

No other information is available at this time for a motive or a possible suspect.