Homeless man killed in shooting along GSRI Avenue on Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A homeless man died in a hospital after being shot Saturday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Reginald Riggs was shot around 5 a.m. at the corner of GSRI and Jasper avenues.

Deputies said Riggs was homeless. No more information about the shooting was immediately available.