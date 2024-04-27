82°
Homeless man killed in shooting along GSRI Avenue on Saturday morning

Saturday, April 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A homeless man died in a hospital after being shot Saturday morning. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Reginald Riggs was shot around 5 a.m. at the corner of GSRI and Jasper avenues. 

Deputies said Riggs was homeless. No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

