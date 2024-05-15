Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team

FT. WORTH - Even with a team full of stars, there are no small parts on LSU's gymnastics team.

"Every single person on this team contributes so much whether they're doing no events or all four events," senior Savannah Schoenherr said.

Everyone knows the big names: Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson, Livvy Dunne and future Olympian Aleah Finnegan. They've all helped lead the Tiger team to the biggest stage, but there are other gymnasts that have been consistent and reliable for big scored and a boost of energy when the team needs it.

Savannah Schoenherr came to LSU from Florida for her final year of eligibility and has stepped up as a vocal leader for her team and has embraced the role she has taken on.

"I hold a lot of wisdom, and I think that just comes from experience, and they're going to have that same wisdom and experience years down the road. It's just been really cool to step up to that position being only in my first year at LSU," Schoenherr said.

However, the clean routines and big scores do help launch the Tigers to their ultimate goals.

"If I just be myself, than that is what I already am. I don't have to try and be that. I don't have to try and meet up to those expectations. I just need to do what I know how to do which is my normal gymnastics and honestly my normal gymnastics is just great power," junior KJ Johnson said.

Johnson is known for her powerful routines and next level energy that she has brought to the vault and floor this season. She knows how important her role is in the depth of this Tiger team.

"It's like, gives us a lot of confidence knowing that we're going to be able to go into the competition, and if someone gets injured, there's always a person ready to step up next," Johnson said.

Schoenherr and Johnson along with many more athletes will play a vital role in the Tigers appearance in the national semi finals Thursday.