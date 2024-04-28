74°
Latest Weather Blog
3 shot on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials confirmed three people were shot on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Chief Thomas Morse said the three victims were inside a car when their attacker shot at them in what may have been a targeted attack. Multiple shell casings of varying calibers were found outside the car.
Baton Rouge Police said all three victims were transported to the hospital, after officers. Emergency officials tell us one of the victims is in critical condition.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD participates in semi-annual Drug Take Back Day
-
The votes are in: Election results here
-
Saturday morning shootings leave two dead, one hurt
-
Storm Station Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan competes in Dancing for Big Buddy
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season