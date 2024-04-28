72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Josh Pearson hits walk-off, LSU baseball wins game two against Auburn

2 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, April 27 2024 Apr 27, 2024 April 27, 2024 11:06 PM April 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Josh Pearson sent LSU baseball fans home happy Saturday night.

The outfielder hit a walk-off single to propel LSU to a 3-2 victory over Auburn. LSU has won three straight SEC games after starting the season 4-13 in conference play.

Luke Holman pitched well for LSU, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing just two runs on two Auburn hits.

Tommy White and Jared Jones hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning.

LSU (28-16) goes for their first SEC series sweep this season on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days