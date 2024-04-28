71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials respond to house fire on Sherwood street

Sunday, April 28 2024
BATON ROUGE - Agencies responded to a residential fire on Sherwood Street off North Foster Drive early Sunday.

Baton Rouge Fire Department says all seven residents were safely outside when firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was mostly contained to the rear of the house, but the entire building sustained heavy smoke and water damage. The home was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

