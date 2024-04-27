Saturday PM Forecast: Mainly dry to conclude the weekend, rain returns next week

The dry pattern looks like it will continue to conclude the weekend. That will change on Monday as numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, lows will be near 71 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The forecast for tomorrow is very similar to what occurred today. It will be warm, muggy, and breezy. The only difference is the mention for a spotty shower. The vast majority will stay completely dry. Highs will top out in the upper 80's under partly sunny skies.

Up Next: Rain will return to the forecast starting on Monday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible. There is some uncertainty in the exact timing of rain, but that should start to become much more clear by tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has put out a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. This means spotty severe storms will be possible. There is also a low end risk for flash flooding.

The chance of rain does not go away on Tuesday as isolated showers and storms will be possible. Since none of this rain is driven by a front, humidity and moisture will not be going anywhere all week long. Given the amount of warmth and moisture, at least some small chance of showers and storms will occur each and every day next week.

