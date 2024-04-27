84°
New Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry to have a new Kool-Aid flavor

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints drafted cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry 41st overall out of Alabama Friday night, but the young cornerback lived up to his name with his new deal with Kool-Aid.

McKinstry previously struck an NIL deal with Kool-Aid during his time at Alabama, but now, he has his own limited-time flavor known as "Wild Cherry Blitz," according to AL.com.

McKinstry, whose given name is Ga’Quincy, was given his nickname as a baby by his grandmother after she said his smile was reminiscent of the Kool-Aid Man mascot.

