No. 6 LSU Softball drops game two to No. 15 Arkansas, 4-1

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball dropped game two Saturday and lost the series against No. 15 Arkansas with a final score of 4-1.

The Razorbacks' first run of the game came off of an RBI double from Kennedy Miller, but LSU answered in the next frame when Raeleen Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch.

However, that would be LSU's only run and they'd give up three more to the Hogs.

In the third inning, Arkansas scored two runs off of two bases-loaded walks. Kennedy Miller plated another in the same inning with an RBI single.

LSU now sits at 35-13 overall and 11-12 in conference play.

The Tigers and Razorbacks close out the series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Tiger Park.