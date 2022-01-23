Deputies evacuating neighborhood along Gardere Lane after man fired multiple shots, set fire to home

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are evacuating a neighborhood off of Gardere Lane after a man set fire to his home on General Taylor Avenue.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man fired multiple shots inside his house before setting fire to the structure. Deputies said the man is refusing to leave his residence at this time.

Deputies said they are evacuating the neighborhood because of the house.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.