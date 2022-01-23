39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies evacuating neighborhood along Gardere Lane after man fired multiple shots, set fire to home

40 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, January 23 2022 Jan 23, 2022 January 23, 2022 8:46 PM January 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are evacuating a neighborhood off of Gardere Lane after a man set fire to his home on General Taylor Avenue. 

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man fired multiple shots inside his house before setting fire to the structure. Deputies said the man is refusing to leave his residence at this time. 

Deputies said they are evacuating the neighborhood because of the house. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details. 

