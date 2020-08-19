3 arrested after BR mother killed by gunfire during trail ride; 2 more suspects wanted

ROSELAND - Deputies have arrested three and are searching for at least two more tied to a shooting that left an innocent bystander dead last week.

The shooting happened Aug. 8 on Vernon Town Road in Roseland. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the gunfire left 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson of Baton Rouge dead.

The sheriff's office said Hutcherson was on trail ride at the time and was hit by a stray bullet.

Hutcherson's family told WWL-TV she had a baby daughter and studying to become an X-ray technician and phlebotomist. They said she had left Baton Rouge with her sister that day for the event.

Investigators say Hutcherson was not the intended target but was hit by a bullet whenever multiple gunmen opened fire on a small crowd.

The department says it has identified several suspects, three of whom were taken into custody as of Wednesday.

-Brandon Perry, 30, of Roseland, LA - charged with Second Degree Murder, (2) counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 5, (3)counts Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II, (2) counts Possession of Weapons while in possession of CDS, Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm

-Craig Brown, 29, from Amite, LA - charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule V, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV, negligent homicide, and (2) counts negligent injuring.

-Tommie Diamond, 23, of Kentwood, LA - charged with second-degree murder and (2) counts attempted second-degree murder. Diamond was taken into custody in Ascension Parish.

The sheriff's office is still seeking out two additional suspects, identified as 19-year-old Jaylohn Mitchell of Ponchatoula and 27-year-old Raven Warford of Natalbany.

Investigators said there was a large gathered at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is being asked to contact authorities at 800-554-5245.