Latest Weather Blog
American Idol dancer from Baton Rouge passes away
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A 31-year-old performer from Baton Rouge who went on to dance with some of the biggest names in the music industry passed away on May 3.
Sean Viator was born in Baton Rouge in 1992. He attended St. Michael the Archangel High School before graduating and eventually receiving his Bachelor of Arts.
Viator was a dancer and performer who collaborated with big names such as Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Sam Smith, and Demi Levato. He also performed on American Idol and the Billboard Music Awards.
Trending News
In remembrance of Sean, the family has established a dance scholarship in his name at The University of Arizona School of Dance in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to this scholarship in Sean’s honor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR announces improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive
-
LSUPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into, stealing from multiple cars parked...
-
Utah judge sets bond for NBA Youngboy on prescription drug fraud charges;...
-
Killian shuts off water after tests find coliform; parish says cleaning will...
-
100 Black Men hosting Sneaker Soiree to raise funds for scholarships
Sports Video
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season