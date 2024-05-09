80°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker Police searching for man who robbed Valeros gas station
BAKER — The Baker Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating the man responsible for a theft at a Valeros gas station.
The man is shown in security footage wearing a red t-shirt that reads "Bench Made."
Those with information about this theft are urged to contact the Baker Detective Division at (225) 775-6000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR announces improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive
-
LSUPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into, stealing from multiple cars parked...
-
Utah judge sets bond for NBA Youngboy on prescription drug fraud charges;...
-
Killian shuts off water after tests find coliform; parish says cleaning will...
-
100 Black Men hosting Sneaker Soiree to raise funds for scholarships
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series