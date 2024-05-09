LSUPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into, stealing from multiple cars parked on campus

BATON ROUGE - After six similar vehicle burglaries earlier this week, police have arrested a man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles parked on LSU's campus.

On Monday, campus police were called after a woman reported her purse and credit card missing from her car. Surveillance footage showed a man driving a silver Honda up to her car and breaking her rear passenger side window before taking multiple things from the victim's car.

Officers noted that they responded to five other vehicle burglaries the same day that reportedly happened around the same time and in the same manner.

Early Thursday morning, campus officers on patrol noticed a silver Honda with the same tags the suspect vehicle had. They were able to follow it, which led to the arrest of Eyeon Wiggins, who admitted to owning the suspect vehicle. Officers also found a window breaker tool in Wiggins' car.

Wiggins was arrested for one count of simple vehicle burglary.