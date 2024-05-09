No. 8 LSU Softball upsets No. 1 Tennessee in SEC Tournament, 2-1

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

AUBURN, AL - No. 8 LSU Softball upset No. 1 Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with a final score of 2-1.

The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead after Ali Newland hit an RBI single up the middle to send Sierra Daniel home in the top of the first inning.

LSU would plate another in the fifth inning from a Taylor Pleasants RBI single to center field.

Tennessee tries to catch up with an RBI single of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it was Sydney Berzon who came in as relief for Kelley Lynch and was credited for the save.

Berzon pitched 2.1 innings, striking out three batters and only allowing one hit.

LSU now advances to the semi finals and will face the winner of the Arkansas and Missouri game on Friday at 3 p.m.