100 Black Men hosting Sneaker Soiree to raise funds for scholarships

BATON ROUGE — The group 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge has set its annual Sneaker Soiree for Saturday, June 1, at the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel.

The ball is a fundraiser to benefit young men completing mentorship programs through scholarships and an all-expenses-paid summer camping trip.

WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris spoke to an organization leader during Thursday's 2uneIn program.