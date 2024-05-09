Thursday PM Forecast: gusty thunderstorms possible tonight before break in humidity

A few strong, gusty thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves into the area tonight. Behind it, enjoy some lower humidity warmth as June and the steam machine get ever closer.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, a cold front is expected to bring a batch of showers and thunderstorms. The atmosphere is set up to support strong, damaging wind gusts during thunderstorms and possibly even hail. The best chance for severe weather, and rain for that matter, will be north of the state line. South of that to about the I-10/12 corridor, rain will be more isolated in nature and so will the threat for severe weather. Most of the activity will occur between 10pm – 3am with clearing expected by daybreak. Low temperatures will remain mild in the low 70s.

On the other side of the cold front, temperatures and humidity will take a significant step back. Friday will be mostly sunny with a drying north breeze of 5-15mph. Thermometers will warm effectively given a starting point in the low 70s and the fact that dry air warms more effectively than humid air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Up Next: The weekend will begin rather pleasantly with low temperatures in the low 60s. The afternoon hours will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Northeast winds of 5-10mph will keep humidity low. The former cold front will begin to work back to the north as a warm front late in the weekend. Since this boundary will be the impetus for some showers and thunderstorms to develop, it is worth monitoring if you have outdoor plans on Mother’s Day. At the very least, isolated showers become possible by evening, if not earlier. More numerous showers and thunderstorms are anticipated on Monday and could leave behind a healthy inch or so of rain, possibly dampening the commute.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be drier and seasonably warm. Another frontal system could deliver rain by the end of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.