EBR announces improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge officials on Thursday announced the completion of a series of improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive between South Choctaw Drive and Greenwell Springs Road.

The work includes improved drainage in an area hit hard during the 2016 flood.

According to the parish, the new road section covers 1.7 miles and turned a 2-lane road to a 4-lane divided highway.

"The transformation of North Sherwood Forest Drive is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the infrastructure in Baton Rouge," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. "This upgrade not only improves the daily commute for thousands of residents but also lays the groundwork for future growth and connectivity."

The improvements to North Sherwood Forest Drive are expected to alleviate congestion and boost safety for commuters, while also supporting the upcoming extension from Greenwell Springs Road to Joor Road, the city-parish said in a statement.

Councilman Darryl Hurst, praised the project and the benefits it brings to the community, saying in a press release: "This is a great day for our district and for Baton Rouge as a whole. This new roadway not only eases traffic flow but also enhances the quality of life for our residents. I'm excited about the positive impact this will have on businesses and families in our area."

The project cost $13.5 million.