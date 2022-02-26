58°
Water heater explosion started massive fire that destroyed False River home
OSCAR - Multiple fire departments worked on False River Drive to put out a home engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies and four fire districts worked to contain the blaze.
According to fire officials, a water heater in the back of the house exploded, starting the blaze. The home is considered a total loss.
All five of the residents made it out safely and no injuries were reported from the 25 firefighters working to put out the fire.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the residents.
