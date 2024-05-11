84°
Latest Weather Blog
Four arrested for vandalism after at least 15 vehicles received damages by rocks
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested four people, including a juvenile, after at least 15 vehicles received damages from rocks.
Police say the damage took place at four subdivisions at Spring Lake, Whispering Springs, Lakes at Fennwood and Collins Place. Images showed windows broken out on heavy equipment as well as cars in the area.
Trending News
Three adults, Jesse Fisher, 18, Kaitlyn Blood, 20, and Michael Shively, 19, were charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of damage to property. A 16-year-old was also booked.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana asks Supreme Court to enter map fight
-
Former LSU basketball player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis sentenced to 40 months...
-
Baker Police searching for man accused of theft from Valeros gas station
-
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries makes nine DWI arrests over two days...
-
BRFD: Sumrall Drive fire that damaged two houses deemed arson
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series