House engulfed in flames on Fox Run Avenue Saturday morning

Saturday, May 11 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A house caught on fire on Fox Run Avenue at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said no occupants were injured as a result of the fire, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

