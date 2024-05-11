77°
VIDEO: See smoke envelope building due to fire at New Roads meat market

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A fire took place at a meat market in New Roads Friday night, according to the Morganza Fire Department.

Video showed Robillard's Boucherie on Hospital Road in New Roads completely covered in smoke as crews worked to put out a fire.

No other information is available at this time.

